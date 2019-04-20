BlackRock Inc. Has $11.32 Million Stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 553,955 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Internet Bancorp worth $11,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INBK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. FIG Partners lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

INBK stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.51. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

