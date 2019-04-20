BlackRock Inc. Buys 293,166 Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (PRNB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) by 196.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 442,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Principia Biopharma were worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

PRNB stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $692.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $38.34.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $26.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $42.00 price target on Principia Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/blackrock-inc-buys-293166-shares-of-principia-biopharma-inc-prnb.html.

Principia Biopharma Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.