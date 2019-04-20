BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Insider Jeff A. Smith Sells 300 Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) insider Jeff A. Smith sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.22, for a total value of $140,466.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jeff A. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 15th, Jeff A. Smith sold 225 shares of BlackRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $96,977.25.
- On Tuesday, February 5th, Jeff A. Smith sold 2,250 shares of BlackRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.78, for a total value of $935,505.00.
NYSE BLK opened at $465.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.79 and a 1-year high of $557.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in BlackRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in BlackRock by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in BlackRock by 7.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $444.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $498.00 price objective (up previously from $490.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up previously from $410.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.38.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
