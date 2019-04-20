Blackline (BL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Blackline in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Blackline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.50.

BL opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.08 and a beta of 1.02. Blackline has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.11.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $62.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.65 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. Blackline’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackline will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Therese Tucker sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $24,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,443.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $19,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,865.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blackline by 17.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,553,000 after buying an additional 30,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackline by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,583,000 after buying an additional 158,237 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Blackline during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Blackline during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackline during the third quarter worth approximately $4,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

