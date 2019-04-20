Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) SVP Luke Stevens Putman Sells 33,282 Shares

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 33,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $581,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 266,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,657,612.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Luke Stevens Putman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Luke Stevens Putman sold 18,799 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $328,606.52.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Luke Stevens Putman sold 18,783 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $325,321.56.

BSM opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Black Stone Minerals LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $22.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 21,680 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 432.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 101,580 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 68,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

