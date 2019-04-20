Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.71% from the stock’s previous close.

BSM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a $21.00 target price on Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 18,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $325,321.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $140,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,934.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,864 shares of company stock worth $2,414,312. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 432.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 101,580 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 68,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

