Bitradio Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $197,129.00 and $2.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00055669 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003669 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000146 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,434,351 coins and its circulating supply is 7,434,346 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

