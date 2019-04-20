Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] (BCHABC) Price Hits $226.99 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] (CURRENCY:BCHABC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $58.28 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $226.99 or 0.04702661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] has traded 43.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.82 or 0.03860774 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012103 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00017609 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] is www.bitcoinabc.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU]’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU]

Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

