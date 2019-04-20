BitBoost (BBT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.85 Million

BitBoost (CURRENCY:BBT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, BitBoost has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One BitBoost token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBoost has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $0.00 worth of BitBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00467021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018926 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.01110470 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00207474 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001604 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About BitBoost

BitBoost’s launch date was March 21st, 2017. BitBoost’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,959,036 tokens. BitBoost’s official Twitter account is @bitboosters and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBoost is medium.com/bitboost . The official website for BitBoost is www.bitboost.net

Buying and Selling BitBoost

BitBoost can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBoost directly using U.S. dollars.

