BioSig Technologies (BSGM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies, Inc. is a medical device company which is engaged in developing technology platform to improve cardiac recording during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. “
Separately, Laidlaw set a $11.00 target price on shares of BioSig Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.
BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03).
In other BioSig Technologies news, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner purchased 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $81,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.
