BioSig Technologies (BSGM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies, Inc. is a medical device company which is engaged in developing technology platform to improve cardiac recording during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. “

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

Separately, Laidlaw set a $11.00 target price on shares of BioSig Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

Shares of BSGM opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. BioSig Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $7.88.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03).

In other BioSig Technologies news, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner purchased 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $81,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioSig Technologies (BSGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.