BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Earns Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

“. Post BDSI’s recent acquisition of U.S. commercial rights to Symproic, and equity raise, we are updating our model and reiterating our Overweight rating and 12-month price target of $8. BDSI has built a strong commercial team around Belbuca, and the acquisition leverages the company’s commercial strengths, and footprint, to grow its portfolio. We view the acquisition of Symproic as a positive as it diversifies the company’s revenue away from a single product, Belbuca, and can add a meaningful revenue contribution of $75MM + without the need for any significant increase in spending.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.79.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.46. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 79.59% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $36,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 9,050 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $47,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,509,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,046,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,048,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,990. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 121.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 64,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 35.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 70,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 190.1% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after buying an additional 2,825,101 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 150.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

