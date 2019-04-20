BiNGO.Fun Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (777)

BiNGO.Fun (CURRENCY:777) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, BiNGO.Fun has traded up 49.4% against the dollar. One BiNGO.Fun token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z and Cashierest. BiNGO.Fun has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $483,255.00 worth of BiNGO.Fun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00464920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.01103779 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00206416 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001637 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BiNGO.Fun Profile

BiNGO.Fun’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. BiNGO.Fun’s official Twitter account is @Bingo_Platform . BiNGO.Fun’s official website is www.bingo.fun . The Reddit community for BiNGO.Fun is /r/bingofun . The official message board for BiNGO.Fun is medium.com/777bingo

Buying and Selling BiNGO.Fun

BiNGO.Fun can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiNGO.Fun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiNGO.Fun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiNGO.Fun using one of the exchanges listed above.

