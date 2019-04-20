BidaskClub Upgrades The Carlyle Group (CG) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an average rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 31,200 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $578,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,907,411.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,802,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,644,000 after acquiring an additional 275,990 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,830,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after acquiring an additional 314,019 shares in the last quarter. 44.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

