BidaskClub Upgrades Matthews International (MATW) to “Sell”

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of MATW opened at $38.63 on Thursday. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Matthews International had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $374.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Matthews International by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matthews International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

