BidaskClub Lowers ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.

PRQR opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 13.28. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

