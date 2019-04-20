BidaskClub Lowers Omega Flex (OFLX) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

OFLX stock opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. Omega Flex has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $872.86 million, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $26.79 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Flex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,377,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,467,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Omega Flex by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Omega Flex by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Omega Flex by 8.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

