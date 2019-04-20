BidaskClub Lowers NVIDIA (NVDA) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $186.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,385 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

