BidaskClub Lowers Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Laidlaw raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.05.

ICPT opened at $87.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $64.50 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 172.39% and a negative return on equity of 592.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -9.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 2,171 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $233,273.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 23,438 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.78, for a total transaction of $3,018,345.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,504 shares of company stock worth $3,969,947 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

