BidaskClub Downgrades Ring Energy (REI) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ring Energy (NASDAQ:REI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Capital One Financial downgraded Ring Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:REI opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NASDAQ:REI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas.

