BidaskClub Downgrades Inseego (INSG) to Strong Sell

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Inseego in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Inseego in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $4.56 on Thursday. Inseego has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.74 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the third quarter worth about $156,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 56,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

