BidaskClub Downgrades Clovis Oncology (CLVS) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clovis Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Clovis Oncology to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Clovis Oncology to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Clovis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.44.

CLVS stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.07.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 147.39% and a negative net margin of 385.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clovis Oncology news, Director James C. Blair sold 17,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $473,986.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $50,700.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,197.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $576,755 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth about $423,000.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

