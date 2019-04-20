Bezant Trading Down 23.1% This Week (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $13.12 million and approximately $566,239.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, Bezant has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00462169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002161 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.01114706 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00206251 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008115 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001677 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,072,815 tokens. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

