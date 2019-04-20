Berenberg Bank Boosts Yellow Cake (YCA) Price Target to GBX 280

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 273 ($3.57) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of LON YCA opened at GBX 219.50 ($2.87) on Tuesday. Yellow Cake has a 1-year low of GBX 193 ($2.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 260 ($3.40).

