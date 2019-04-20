Benin Management CORP Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Benin Management CORP raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 54 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total value of $3,321,578.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at $75,314,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total transaction of $2,202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,075 shares of company stock worth $11,802,708. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,370.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,139.02.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,861.69 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

