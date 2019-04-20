Beetle Coin (BEET) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $5.32 million and $113,098.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $50.98, $32.15 and $7.50.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000402 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000100 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 181,874,915 coins and its circulating supply is 180,737,763 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin . Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $10.39, $32.15, $18.94, $50.98, $51.55, $5.60, $20.33, $7.50, $24.43, $13.77 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

