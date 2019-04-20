Becton Dickinson and (BDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Contraction in gross and operating margins in recent times is worrisome for Becton, Dickinson. Customer ordering patterns are also expected to negatively impact fiscal second-quarter results. Management expects unfavorable foreign currency to remain headwinds in fiscal 2019. Stiff price competition in the MedTech space adds to the woes. However, solid performance by the core BD Medical and Life Sciences units buoys optimism. Domestic and international revenues increased year over year in recent times. Management is optimistic about the C.R. Bard buyout which has consistently proven to be accretive. Notably, a series of product launches and regulatory approvals in recent times continue to boost the stock. The company has kept its fiscal 2019 guidance intact. Shares of Becton, Dickinson have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BDX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.25.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $227.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Becton Dickinson and has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 8,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.13, for a total value of $2,119,875.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,839,137.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $536,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,684 shares of company stock worth $7,518,574. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,666,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,654,895,000 after purchasing an additional 283,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,666,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,654,895,000 after purchasing an additional 283,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,384,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,367,665,000 after purchasing an additional 355,223 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 24,129.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 5,734,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,365 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

