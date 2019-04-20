Beacon Financial Group Buys 86 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,520,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,916,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,980 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 712,290.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,082,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,093,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $148.27 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $119.35 and a 1-year high of $151.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.772 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

