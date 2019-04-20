Bath Savings Trust Co Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.63.

UNP stock opened at $176.66 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $126.37 and a 1-year high of $177.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback 150,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,259.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,496,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bath Savings Trust Co Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/bath-savings-trust-co-has-1-94-million-holdings-in-union-pacific-co-unp.html.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.