Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.20 Million Position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 1st quarter worth $504,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,832,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

Shares of IYT stock opened at $197.57 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.5886 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Transportation Average ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/barometer-capital-management-inc-takes-1-20-million-position-in-ishares-transportation-average-etf-iyt.html.

About iShares Transportation Average ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.