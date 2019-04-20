Barometer Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,558,000. Timber Hill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,734,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,877,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $211.87 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

