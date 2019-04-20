Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 80,100 Rapid7 Inc (RPD)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 80,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,727,000 after buying an additional 62,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 61,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 70,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $372,742.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 162,955 shares of company stock worth $7,410,923 in the last ninety days. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. Rapid7 Inc has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $53.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

