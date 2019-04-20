Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,900 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (INDY)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000.

NASDAQ INDY opened at $38.41 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $38.68.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

