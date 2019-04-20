Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

BBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. National Securities raised shares of Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

BBDC stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.17 million, a PE ratio of 197.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 142.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barings Llc bought 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $143,031.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Landsberg bought 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $30,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 241,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,443. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,649,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,507 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 916,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,880 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the third quarter worth $7,928,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Barings BDC by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 368,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 254,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

