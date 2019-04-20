Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $108.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Mizuho raised Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $100.00 target price on Camden Property Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.94.

CPT opened at $98.63 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $103.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.81). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $244.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total value of $280,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

