BankFinancial Co. (BFIN) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, FIG Partners Forecasts

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) – Equities researchers at FIG Partners issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for BankFinancial in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin expects that the bank will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. FIG Partners has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for BankFinancial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

BFIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th.

NASDAQ BFIN opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38. BankFinancial has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 891,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 823,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,521 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

