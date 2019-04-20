Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,126 Shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW (REN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW (NYSE:REN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,045 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REN. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000.

NYSE:REN opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 3.20. RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $39.28.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $34.00 target price on shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

