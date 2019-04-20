Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 19,132 Shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (KE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $416.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $284.15 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

KE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

