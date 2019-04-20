Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 30,935 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 247,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 110,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,200,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,646,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

Shares of DSGX opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $39.99.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

