Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 10,786 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INSP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,031,000 after buying an additional 259,453 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 47,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $64.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 million. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 4,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $224,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 15,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $824,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 760,350 shares of company stock valued at $40,576,093.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

