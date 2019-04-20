Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB) Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,610 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NYSE:NTB opened at $36.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.80. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 36.86% and a return on equity of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

