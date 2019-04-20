Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB) Holdings Cut by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 82,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $36.90 on Friday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 36.86% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/bank-of-n-t-butterfield-son-ltd-ntb-holdings-cut-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.