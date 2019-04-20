Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in TFS Financial Co. (TFSL)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 392,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141,342 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of TFS Financial worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $6,202,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,436,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,599,000 after acquiring an additional 130,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,436,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,599,000 after acquiring an additional 130,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,615,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 86,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 71,260 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut TFS Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $16.48 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

