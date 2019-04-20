Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Director Brian D. Bailey Sells 6,329 Shares

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Brian D. Bailey sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $442,713.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.10 and a beta of 0.80. Bandwidth Inc has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $72.48.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. Bandwidth had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 8.78%. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bandwidth from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bandwidth from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bandwidth from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

