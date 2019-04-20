Bandwidth (BAND) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $78.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bandwidth.com, Inc. provides cloud-based communications platform for enterprises primarily in the United States. The Company offers data Internet, voice/voice over Internet protocol, managed network and conferencing services. Bandwidth.com, Inc. is based in RALEIGH, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAND. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.10 and a beta of 0.80. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $72.48.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $1,307,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 337,462 shares of company stock valued at $21,841,976. 48.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bandwidth by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

