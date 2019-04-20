Bancolombia SA (CIB) Stake Lowered by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,100 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 716.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

CIB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancolombia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. Bancolombia SA has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bancolombia SA will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3423 per share. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bancolombia SA (CIB) Stake Lowered by DNB Asset Management AS” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/bancolombia-sa-cib-stake-lowered-by-dnb-asset-management-as.html.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.