Bancolombia (CIB) vs. AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH (AUNB) Financial Survey

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) and AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH (OTCMKTS:AUNB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bancolombia and AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancolombia 1 1 2 0 2.25 AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bancolombia and AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancolombia 13.80% 8.93% 1.06% AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Bancolombia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bancolombia pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH does not pay a dividend. Bancolombia has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bancolombia and AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancolombia $6.18 billion 2.06 $797.66 million N/A N/A AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bancolombia has higher revenue and earnings than AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH.

Summary

Bancolombia beats AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides capital market products, including futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and life, auto, commercial, and homeowner's insurance products. Further, the company provides investment banking services comprising project and acquisition finance, debt and equity capital markets, principal investments, merger and acquisition, restructurings, and structured corporate lending; trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody, and corporate trust; digital banking and revolving credit facility services. Additionally, it is involved in transportation, real estate brokerage, maintenance and remodeling, advertising and marketing, and outsourcing activities. The company operates 1,153 branches, 10,349 banking correspondents, and 590 mobile service spots; 227 kiosks; and 5,630 automatic teller machines. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

About AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH

Americas United Bank provides banking products and services to small-to-medium-sized businesses, professionals, and entrepreneurs in Southern California, the United States. Its business banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit (CD); and lending products, such as business loans, revolving lines of credit, receivables and inventory financing, term loans/equipment financing, small business administration loans, professional loans, term loans for acquisitions and expansion, and standby letters of credit, as well as financing for commercial real estate purchase/refinance. The company's personal banking products consists of checking accounts, savings accounts, and CDs; and loans to individuals for personal lines of credit, life insurance premium financing, automobile loans, and overdraft protection. It also offers other loan products, such as one-to-four family residential, and commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company provides various business services, including deposit delivery, remote deposit capture, cash management, PC-based information reporting, international banking, business credit and debit card, and merchant credit card processing; and personal services, such as direct deposit and debit cards, as well as online banking services. It has branch offices in Downey, Lancaster, Commerce, and Santa Fe Springs, California. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

