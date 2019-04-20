Bancolombia (CIB) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CIB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Bancolombia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded Bancolombia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bancolombia from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Bancolombia stock opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 13.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.3423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIB. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

