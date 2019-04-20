Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $11.35 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.0% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 640.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. KeyCorp set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $221.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.54.

NYSE BABA opened at $186.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. The business had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

