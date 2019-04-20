Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$43.49 and last traded at C$43.47, with a volume of 80668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.97.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Cormark lifted their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut Badger Daylighting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.92, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/badger-daylighting-bad-hits-new-1-year-high-at-43-49.html.

About Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.