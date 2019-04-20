B2Gold Corp. (BTG) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $272.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.38 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,849,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in B2Gold by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 14,342,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,359 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in B2Gold by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,069,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,143 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in B2Gold by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,625,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in B2Gold by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,157,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820,500 shares during the last quarter.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

